Tameside Hospital has become the first in the UK to ban all sugary snacks from its restaurant. But the news hasn’t gone down well among some, who claim the hospital is taking away staff’s ‘freedom of choice’. The hospital, based in Greater Manchester, has removed sweets, chocolate, fizzy drinks and other goods deemed to be unhealthy from shelves to reduce temptation among staff. It hopes the move will curb staff obesity and inspire patients to make healthier choices too. But some see it as a slight on NHS staff who work for hours on end to keep people alive and well.

Roderick Chen via Getty Images

Commenting on an ITV News Facebook post, James Malloy wrote: “I’m in favour of encouraging healthy eating, but what gives the hospital the right to take away freedom of choice? It should be up to the staff members what they decide to eat.” On Twitter, people seemed equally unimpressed.

It’s great to give healthy choices but a whole different thing to dictate to people ☹️ — The Baking Nanna (@thebakingnanna1) January 9, 2018

What lick of difference will this make?



People have the agency to decide what goes into their bodies, it’s not for others to decide for them. — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) January 9, 2018

Disgraceful #paternalistic approach by #Tameside#hospital. How dare the #NHS try to dictate lifestyle choices by banning sugar. — Chris Jones 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@ChrisJ999) January 9, 2018

However others applauded the move, saying it was long overdue and a “step in the right direction”.

Tameside hospital the first in NHS to ban fizzy drinks & sugary food. why has it taken so long and when will the others follow — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) January 9, 2018

Brilliant idea. It should be adopted in all work canteens. It might make the sugar industry be responsible — Julie P (@eilujp) January 9, 2018

In response to criticism, Amanda Bromley, hospital director, told HuffPost UK: “Staff do have freedom of choice. There are shops nearby that sell sugary snacks which they can buy from, if they wish. “As an NHS hospital, we should be leading by example by curbing the amount of sugary snacks we offer. And we’re the first of many, I think, this scheme will likely be rolled out across the rest of the country over time. “People do have a choice. It’s just a healthier choice.” As part of the move, Tameside Hospital’s restaurant has swapped all confectionery for healthier options and the only drinks available for staff and visitors are tea, coffee, milk and water. Vending machines will also soon switch to selling only healthier goods. It comes after 100 staff at the hospital started a 12-week Slimpod weight loss programme in the summer where sugary desserts were taken off the menu for a trial period. Most (90%) of the consultants, midwives, community nurses and medical support secretaries who took part in the programme reported their biggest problem at work was snacking. By following the programme, they said they naturally reduced their portion sizes, chose to eat healthier foods and lost weight.