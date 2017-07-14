Nail art has upped its game in 2017.

First came 3D boobs and now tampon nail art has arrived, and the Internet loves it.

Featuring crimson and white polish to recreate blood stains with added string loops, the design resembles the reality of a used tampon.

The beauty look was created by Canada-based conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr - who took Instagram on 2 July to share the snap with her followers.

“I really don’t understand why my tampon nails never became a trend,” she wrote.