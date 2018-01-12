This is my dish of the month (so far). I love monkfish, though the days when it was dirt cheap and known as the poor man’s lobster are long past. Still, it’s worth pushing the boat out for, if you’ll pardon the pun.

The coconut dhal is, I think, non-negotiable here. It’s the combination of flavours and textures that makes this so good. I served it all with flatbreads, and a carrot ribbon salad, dressed with black onion seeds and lemon juice.

Please don’t be put off by the long list of spices for the tandoori mix. It’s really quick to make. You can of course use a commercial mixture but I quite like to know exactly what’s gone into mine.You’ll have more than you need for this recipe but the mixture will keep well, sealed in an airtight jar.

Tandoori-spiced Monkfish (serves 2)