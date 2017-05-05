A Gin Train Is Pulling Into Town To Take You On A Magically Boozy Experience

Forget tube travel, a gin train is coming to town and it’s quite possibly the best (and most British) thing ever.

A well known gin brand is launching a unique travel experience aboard the Belmond British Pullman consisting of a multiple-course meal, a martini-making masterclass and, of course, gin.

It’s basically an adult version of the Hogwarts Express (but probably better).

On 11 May, punters can hop on board the vintage train and experience an absolute gin extravaganza. But it comes at a premium price: £450 per person.