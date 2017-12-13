A Tapeworm Drug Could Actually Lead The Fight Against Alzheimer's Disease

Tapeworm infections are increasingly rare in the UK, despite being fairly common in other parts of the world, but drugs used to treat them could be about to change the lives of patients living with a completely different disease.

This is after a new study found a common tapeworm medication - Niclosamide - could be effective in treating Parkinson’s instead.

An important breakthrough, as it is the first report of a drug that could be used to treat Parkinson’s that is already clinically used, and available on the market.