The 45-year-old former socialite was found dead in her London home last Wednesday (8 February). At the time, a police spokesperson said her death was being treated as “unexplained” but not “suspicious”.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died of natural causes, specifically a perforated ulcer, her sister, Santa Montefiore, has confirmed.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (15 Feb), Santa referred to the Coroner’s Report into Tara’s death, and stated that she did not have a brain tumour at the time of her death.

2/5 Today the Coroner’s report states that Tara died of natural causes – a perforated ulcer. She did not have a brain tumour. pic.twitter.com/ccU3Ua4SPY

3/5 Contrary to some reports, Tara was not the goddaughter of HRH the Prince of Wales.

Her family also issued a full statement, in which they also confirmed what Santa had detailed in her tweets.

“We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us about Tara following her untimely death,” they said.

“It has been a source of great comfort to know how loved she was by so many people.

“Tara died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.”

They insisted she was not in a “dark place” prior to her death, continuing: “Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest.

“In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.

“As usual she had been busy with the friends and family she loved, and who loved her in return.”