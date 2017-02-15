Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died of natural causes, specifically a perforated ulcer, her sister, Santa Montefiore, has confirmed.
The 45-year-old former socialite was found dead in her London home last Wednesday (8 February). At the time, a police spokesperson said her death was being treated as “unexplained” but not “suspicious”.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (15 Feb), Santa referred to the Coroner’s Report into Tara’s death, and stated that she did not have a brain tumour at the time of her death.
Her family also issued a full statement, in which they also confirmed what Santa had detailed in her tweets.
“We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us about Tara following her untimely death,” they said.
“It has been a source of great comfort to know how loved she was by so many people.
“Tara died peacefully in her sleep due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis.”
They insisted she was not in a “dark place” prior to her death, continuing: “Those that knew and were close to Tara knew that there was no retreat to a ‘dark place’ as some have disappointingly sought to suggest.
“In the last few weeks Tara was happy, positive and making plans for when she recovered her health.
“As usual she had been busy with the friends and family she loved, and who loved her in return.”
They added: “She was in communication with her family and others of whom she was fond over her final weekend and had spent a lot of her time recording music and playing the piano in her apartment – a sure sign that she was happy and feeling good.”
The family also confirmed her funeral will take place on 27 February, which will be “a private moment for family and close friends to grieve”.
“We will miss Tara very much and will never forget the joy, love and humour she bought to our lives,” they said.
Tara revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour the previous year, but had chosen to keep the news from the public, while she underwent her treatment.
She was a close family friend of the Prince of Wales, and he and the Duchess of Cornwall expressed their sadness at her death, saying: “Our thoughts are so much with the family,” they add, referring to their great friends.
Santa also revealed Tara had written a “moving new song” before her death, tweeting:
Following Tara’s death, author and singer Santa paid her respects with a black and white photo of Tara, which shows her laughing while looking into the camera.
She wrote simply: “My darling sister. I miss you.”