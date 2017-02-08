Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died aged 45, it has been confirmed.

The former party-loving socialite has passed away in her London home, according to investigating authorities, only months after she revealed she was battling a brain tumour.

She was a close family friend of the Prince of Wales, and he and the Duchess of Cornwall have expressed their sadness at the news. “Our thoughts are so much with the family,” they add, referring to their great friends.

A police spokesman stated: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.