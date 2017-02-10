Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s sister, Santa Montefiore, has paid tribute to the former socialite and reality star, following her death, at the age of 45. Author and singer Santa has paid her respects with a black and white photo of Tara, which shows her laughing while looking into the camera. She wrote simply: “My darling sister. I miss you.”

Her husband, the author and historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, has also honoured Tara with a post on his Twitter page, in which he remembers her as being “supersonic”. Simon wrote: “Thinking about my ‘supersonic’ sister-in-law Tara Palmer-Tomkinson [and] the vanishing of her exuberant, idiosyncratic, unforgettable presence.”

Following the news of the star’s death on Wednesday (8 February), Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, long-term friends of Tara’s family, were among the first to pay their respects, saying in a statement they were “deeply saddened” to learn that she had died.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Santa Montefiore and Tara Palmer-Tokinson at the Royal Wedding in 2011

Her former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates were also among the stars who shared their memories of Tara, while close friend Duncan James said: “Today I lost a best friend but heaven gained a naughty little angel. “Oh how we laughed and laughed and I will miss that the most. “No one made me smile the way you did and I’m going to be lost without hearing your voice.”

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that her death was being treated as “unexplained” but not “suspicious”. They confirmed: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5. A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed. “Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.”