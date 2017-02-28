Read Santa’s eulogy in full:

I know that Tara is here with us today in Spirit, so I’m going to address this to her.

My darling Tara,

I hope you know how much we miss you. From the moment you were born we were a family of five, but now we are four and that just isn’t right.

I hope you’re aware of all the lovely things people have written about you, and that you are touched, because you never believed you lit up a room or made people feel special, but you did. You really did.

I hope that you are resting, because you found life hard and now it is done.

My beloved sister, I don’t think you realised that success is never about the big things, but about the small things, and that just being you was enough.

I hope the old Dummer dogs have found you and given you a tremendous welcome, because you adored the dogs, and they will make Heaven feel more like home.

I hope the angels wrap their wings around you, because, although you shrank from embraces in life, you need to be hugged. You really do.

I hope you can make rabbit ears and witty rhymes up there, because your loopy humour was your gift to us and now it is your gift to them. How they will laugh. I envy them that.

As your sister I always wanted to look after you and I tried, I really tried. I hope they are looking after you now in Heaven and that you are letting them, and that you heal.

Most of all, my dearest Tara, I hope you know that we love you, with all our hearts, we really do.