Taraji P. Henson Denies Shading Ryan Seacrest In Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Taraji P. Henson has denied she was being shady to Ryan Seacrest during a seemingly uncomfortable exchange on the Oscars red carpet.

The ‘Empire’ actress had fans speculating if she was alluding to allegations of sexual misconduct made against Ryan when he interviewed her on Sunday (4 March) night for E!.

At one point, she smiled sweetly and grabbed his chin, after saying: “You know, the universe has a way of taking care of the good people. You know what I mean?”