Taraji P Henson Wants To Play A Superhero And We Are So Here For It

Fresh from her success in the Oscar-nominated ‘Hidden Figures’, Taraji P Henson now has her eye on a very different kind of role. The actress, who starred as Katherine Johnson in the NASA-based drama, has revealed she’d like to play a superhero.

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero,” she told The New York Times. The 46-year-old, who is also well-known for playing Cookie Lyon in the hip-hop series ‘Empire’, added that she thinks she’s better at comedy than serious drama. “I’m dying to get into some comedy,” she added. “I think I’m a stronger comedic actress than a dramatic actress. You guys just fell for the drama side.” We think she’s being rather modest.

Taraji recently revealed how much less she was paid compared to Brad Pitt for her role as Queenie in ‘The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button’. Despite being paid only 2 percent of what Brad was earning, the actress says she still took the role because of the lack of “meaningful” parts available. “The math really is pretty simple,” she explained “There are way more talented black actresses than there are intelligent, meaningful roles for them, and we’re consistently charged with diving for the crumbs of the scraps, lest we starve. “I knew the stakes: no matter how talented, no matter how many accolades my prior work had received, if I pushed for more money, I’d be replaced and no-one would so much as blink.”