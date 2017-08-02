Misti Johnson is a hard-working nurse whose job is to save lives and care for people - she also happens to have a few tattoos.
When she spoke to her son, Jordan Miller, about the strict rules some hospitals have around allowing employees to work if they have tattoos, he was left baffled.
He later penned an emotional post about all the reasons why you should never judge a person - his mum included - because of their body art.
His Facebook post was shared by the Love What Matters page, where it went viral and received 32,000 reactions. It has since sparked fierce debate over whether tattoos should be allowed in the workplace.
Miller explained that he’d witnessed his mum carry out several acts of bravery during her time as a nurse, none of which were affected by the fact she has tattoos.
“I’ve seen my mom pull a lady out of a car before it fills with smoke and she suffocates,” he wrote.
“I’ve seen her do stitches on an injured person on the side of the road following a car accident. I’ve seen her come home after a 12-hour shift, dead tired after dealing with an abusive patient all day, and get back up and do it again the next day. She’s come home after holding a baby in her hands and watching it take its last breath. She’s saved a drug addict’s life after overdosing in the hospital bed.”
He concluded: “Tattoos don’t define the person. My mom has more tattoos than I can count and it has never, ever affected her work ethic. She will wake up at the same time every day and save a life.”
A lot of people agreed with Miller, adding that if they were dying, they wouldn’t care if the nurse treating them had tattoos or not.
But there were some who disagreed. Billy Gray wrote: ”I respect her doing her job so well, but have reservations about why she wants to defile her own body. Does that fill a void in her mind about her self worth? Sad.”
Ashley Aldieri counteracted: “They decorate churches with crosses and beautiful stained glass. She’s just decorating her temple. That is all.”
Lori McKeown said “employers have the right to set these work place rules”, adding: “Hospitals serve a diverse population and not all people feel the same as you.”
But Claudia Robinson said tattoos don’t “make or break” a person’s work ethic and should be allowed.
“I am grateful I work in a place that encourages diversity. My tattoos have been ice breakers, subject changers and common ground,” she said. “Tell your mom she ROCKS.”