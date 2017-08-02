Misti Johnson is a hard-working nurse whose job is to save lives and care for people - she also happens to have a few tattoos.

When she spoke to her son, Jordan Miller, about the strict rules some hospitals have around allowing employees to work if they have tattoos, he was left baffled.

He later penned an emotional post about all the reasons why you should never judge a person - his mum included - because of their body art.

His Facebook post was shared by the Love What Matters page, where it went viral and received 32,000 reactions. It has since sparked fierce debate over whether tattoos should be allowed in the workplace.