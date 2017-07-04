A school has found an alternative way to help their pupils deal with stress and anxiety during exams - they’ve employed a full-time pup.

Tavistock College, in Plymouth, adopted four-month-old Shola when she was just nine weeks old, and the dog is already making her mark at the secondary school.

“We have always had a school dog,” Sarah Jones, principal of the school for 11- to 17-year-olds told HuffPost UK. “Our previous dog, Sheba, sadly died in October 2016 and the children were heartbroken.

“It took a number of months to locate a suitable puppy who would be able to fulfil her duties.”