Taylor Swift has reportedly got herself a new British boyfriend in the shape of actor Joe Alwyn.

The singer has is said to have been dating the rising star for the past few months, but had managed to keep details of their relationship on the down low.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Taylor Swift

According to The Sun, Taylor was keen to keep her new romance out of the spotlight after her last high profile romance with Brit star Tom Hiddleston.

A source claimed she has been spending time with Joe, who still lives with his parents, in London, using disguises to keep her appearance under wraps.

However, a friend of the star told the paper that close friends and family are aware of the relationship.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Joe Alwyn

Joe has been described as a rising star of Hollywood, and has starred in Billy Lynn’s ‘Long Halftime Walk’ alongside Kristen Stewart, as well as ‘The Sense Of An Ending’, which also stars Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.

His next major role will be in period film ‘The Favourite’, where he will play the love interest of Emma Stone’s servant character.

Newspix via Getty Images Taylor's last high-profile relationship was with Tom Hiddleston

Taylor ended her relationship with ‘The Night Manager’ star Tom Hiddleston last September, after the pair became the subject of a media circus when loved-up beach photos revealed they were dating.

She previously had relationships fellow Brits Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Taylor also dated One Direction's Harry Styles

The One Direction star was recently left squirming when asked whether the song ‘Two Ghosts’ on his self-titled debut album, was about his relationship with Taylor.

He spoke about their romance for the first time since their 2012 split in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

