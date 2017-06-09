Taylor Swift’s entire back catalogue has finally arrived back on Spotify - on the same day that Katy Perry’s new album has been released.

Taylor announced the exciting news on Instagram, explaining that she wants to thank fans for the fact 10 million copies of ‘1989’ have been sold worldwide.

However, it didn’t take fans long to point out that today (Friday 9 June) is also the day Katy’s latest record ‘Witness’ comes out. Coincidence? The jury’s out.

Her management wrote: “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

Taylor and Katy used to be pals but are currently in the midst of a long-running feud, which Katy has discussed a number of times during her current promotional trail.

“There’s a situation,” she admitted. “Honestly, it’s really like... she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Katy also confirmed that the whole situation developed after a row over backing dancers, claiming she had tried to fix things.

She said: “I tried to talk to [Taylor] about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me… It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song [‘Bad Blood’] about me and it’s like ‘OK, cool cool cool, that’s how you wanna deal with it?’ Karma.”

In a new interview with NME, Katy also accused Taylor of trying to “assassinate her character.

“I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me,” she told the magazine.

“I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

