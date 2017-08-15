Taylor Swift has won a sexual assault case against a former American DJ, who she accused of groping her at a 2013 meet-and-greet.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer was a awarded a symbolic $1 (77p) in damages after a jury in Denver, Colorado found David Mueller guilty of putting his hand up her skirt and grabbing her bottom during a photoshoot.

Team GT via Getty Images Taylor Swift

Explaining the payout, Taylor’s lawyer, Doug Baldridge, said the singer was not seeking substantial damages but a $1 token award instead.

“Taylor Swift has no desire to bankrupt this man,” he said.

In a statement following the verdict, the 27-year-old star thanked the judge and her legal team and said she now hoped to help other sexual assault victims.

The statement reads: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Splash News Courtroom sketches showed the singer giving evidence.

Mr Mueller had originally tried to sue the singer, after the assault claims cost him his job, but that lawsuit was thrown out by a judge last week.

The assault took place during a Denver stopover on Taylor’s Red tour, when Mr Mueller, then a host on the radio station KYGO, was invited to meet her before the show.

He was fired from the radio station two days later after the singer made a complaint.

Theo Stroomer via Getty Images Taylor Swift's lawyer Doug Baldridge, centre, heads into court

After the verdict, Taylor’s lawyer, Doug Baldridge, said the ruling could “make a difference.”

He added: “It takes people like Taylor, wonderful people like Taylor, who we all know, to stand up and draw these lines.

“As I said in the closing [argument], that dollar, that single dollar, is of immeasurable value in this ever going fight to figure out where the lines are, what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999

services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898

Taylor Swift's '1989' Tour