Scientists have launched a Tunnock’s Teacake “into space” as part of an experiment to spark people’s imagination about science.

The Glasgow Science Centre (GSC) team launched “Terry” the Teacake from Houston, Renfrewshire, at lunchtime on Friday.

The sweet treat, attached to a weather balloon, was airborne for two hours and four minutes, The Press Association reports.

Terry's space adventures peaked at 37,007 metres. He took 40 minutes to descend & landed in a tree in @gallowayforest & no, we didnt eat him pic.twitter.com/AD5FjQBvFu — GlasgowScienceCentre (@gsc1) October 13, 2017

It took one hour and 29 minutes to reach a peak altitude of 37,007 metres.

The teacake, which landed in a tree in Galloway Forest Park, was said to be “pretty intact” after the adventure.

The experiment was streamed on Facebook, with 33,000 people watching.

After all that training find out how Terry Teacake got on heading towards space & back https://t.co/ljhLy7kUI9 🚀 #GlasgowScience pic.twitter.com/0iaBtPdEem — GlasgowScienceCentre (@gsc1) October 13, 2017

GSC chief executive Dr Stephen Breslin said: “We engage people with space science every day, and we thought what better way to spark people’s imaginations and interest in STEM than for us to launch something into space ourselves.

“We are delighted by how many people joined us at GSC, and online, to watch Terry’s space adventures.”

The teacake has not been eaten.