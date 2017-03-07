All Sections
    07/03/2017 10:04 GMT | Updated 07/03/2017 12:15 GMT

    Teacher Finds Empowering Note Under Little Girl's Desk At School, Everyone Wants To Get On Board

    'I cannot love this hard enough.' ❤️

    Passing notes around in class is never usually encouraged, but exceptions can surely be made if the messages are as inspiring as this. 

    A Year 5 teacher found a ripped piece of paper under one of her student’s desks with a message written on it to other pupils in the class.

    “Do you want to join a club for female empowerment?” the note read. “We are the leaders.” 

    The picture was shared by one of the teacher’s friends on Twitter on 6 March and has been retweeted 15,000 times in one day.

    You can no doubt remember forming “clubs” as a kid in school, but this is totally one we would get on board with.

    And we’re not the only ones. 

