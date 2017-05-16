11 Teachers Share The Most Ridiculous Complaints They've Ever Had From Parents

These parents could probably benefit from a little more time in the classroom themselves.

But it seems some parents aren’t shy about complaining, after educators shared the most ridiculous (and petty) complaints they have ever received on Reddit.

Most parents do not envy the job of a teacher . Having to control not just one child but a whole room of them? We’ll give that a miss, thanks.

“I had a parent complain that I was speaking too much French in class, which would be legitimate concern if it weren’t a high school junior level French class.”

-lecadavreexquis

“I had a parent complain because I played a CD of classical Persian flute music one day in class. The class was ‘World Languages and Cultures’ and I played a different CD from around the world every day as they came into class. They said I was ‘sympathising with terrorists’.”

“I gave the kid a D on a homework. Parent contacted me to complain that I was picking on him. Even though the parent agreed that most of the answers that he gave were wrong but I should have ‘cut him some slack’.”

-Van_Herenhuis

“One mother threatened to yank her daughter out of the school if this student were not given the starring role in the Christmas concert to sing ‘O Holy Night’. The girl had made it perfectly clear to me, the faculty and classmates that she realised she wasn’t musically qualified for the part, neither did she want to do it.”

-Back2Bach

“I’ve had a parent complain to me about her child. Her daughter was doing really well, 90+ grades and consistent effort in classwork and homework.

Me: [The student] puts a lot of thought and effort into her work.

Mum: She sucks up to you?

Me: No, she wants to do well and be successful. That being said, we’d like to improve her grammar a bit.

Mum: I knew it, she’s stupid. Doesn’t do anything. She will fail. She is such a disappointment.”

- Creature__Teacher

“The school has a behaviour plan. Basically, if the kids don’t go below a certain good behaviour colour, they get a Friday Lollipop. A certain child wasn’t given a lollipop at the end of the week because he spit on another kid (among other stuff). The parents went ballistic. They barged into the school in a full rage.”

-usutsich

“I used to teach phonics (basic reading skills) to kindergarten-aged kids. One parent came in after class, irate, and demanded to know why I had taught the er/ir/ur diphthong before the oi/oy diphthong. He didn’t want his kid to be able to read the word ‘girl’ before being able to read ‘boy’. Kept going on about how ‘boy’ was just more important and common, as a word.”

-DerUrVogel