Teachers should be offered subsidised housing to encourage them to work in poor areas in a £12 million pilot scheme, a report headed by Nick Clegg has recommended.

The cross-party commission into education inequality, also overseen by Labour MP Stephen Kinnock and Tory Suella Fernandes, found that where a child is born has become an increasingly powerful predictor of school performance over the past 30 years.

While London and the North West have a disproportionately high number of high-performing pupils at age 11, children in the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humberside tend to score much lower in tests.

A 16-year-old in the East or West Midlands is also 5% less likely (55%) to achieve five good GCSEs compared to one of their peers in London (60%).

“Where someone comes from can still matter much more in determining where they end up in life than their talents or efforts,” the research reads.

“This is the reality that should be weighed against political discussions of Britain as a meritocracy.”

It continues: “In addressing these problems, structural reform – such as the introduction of grammar schools – might seem appealing.

“However, the evidence for the effects of structural reform in reducing inequality is disputed and limited, and any pursuit of greater selection in state-funded schools would be likely to provoke political debate that distracts from more useful solutions.”