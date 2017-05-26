Speaking about the teacher who gave her the certificate, Villanueva said: “She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings.”

The teen, who is reportedly an honour student at the school, was given the award just one day after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.

According to the Washington Post, other awards included “most likely to cry for every little thing” and “most likely to become homeless”.

Now Villanueva and her mother Ena Hernandez say the teacher should be fired over the incident.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” Hernandez said.