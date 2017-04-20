Team GB's Germaine Mason Dies After Motorcycle Accident, Police Say

Team GB high-jumper Germaine Mason has died following a motorcycle crash in Jamaica, police announced on Thursday.
According to reports the 34-year-old lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while on his way to the capital Kingston in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Mirror reported that the retired athlete died instantly around 4.20am.
The Jamaica Gleaner said Mason went off the road “along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston” and that his friend, sprinter Usain Bolt and fellow athlete Michael Frater, were among the first at the scene.
The Sun claimed that Mason was returning home from a night out with Bolt and Frater when the accident happened.
The retired Jamaican-born athlete won a silver medal for Great Britain at the Beijing Olympics in August 2008.
He switched allegiances to Team GB in 2006 after emigrating to the UK.
Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness tweeted: “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”
British sprint legend Linford Christie is among the first to pay tribute to Mason, writing on Twitter: “Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day.. R I P Germaine . Never forgotten.”