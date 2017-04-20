Team GB's Germaine Mason Dies After Motorcycle Accident, Police Say

Team GB high-jumper Germaine Mason has died following a motorcycle crash in Jamaica, police announced on Thursday.

According to reports the 34-year-old lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while on his way to the capital Kingston in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Mirror reported that the retired athlete died instantly around 4.20am.

Germaine Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash this morning. — Jamaica Constabulary (@JamaicaConstab) April 20, 2017

Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day..

R I P Germaine . Never forgotten — Linford Christie (@ChristieLinford) April 20, 2017

R.i.P Germaine, life is delicate 😥 pic.twitter.com/HdYuCfAguO — James Ellington (@Jellington100m) April 20, 2017

The bike on which Germaine Mason was riding when he crashed and died along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston - Jermaine Barnaby photo pic.twitter.com/3UthWhAcUl — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 20, 2017

BREAKING: JA born Olympian & member of Usain Bolt's A Team @GermaineMasonHJ is dead. Mason involved in a crash 4:20am after leaving party pic.twitter.com/1N53frT4mg — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) April 20, 2017

.@GermaineMasonHJ Jamaican @GermaineMasonHJ won silver for the UK at 2008 Olympics. In this recent photo he's seen hanging out with his good friend Usain Bolt pic.twitter.com/aZZYeDIb9W — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) April 20, 2017

The Jamaica Gleaner said Mason went off the road “along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston” and that his friend, sprinter Usain Bolt and fellow athlete Michael Frater, were among the first at the scene.

The Sun claimed that Mason was returning home from a night out with Bolt and Frater when the accident happened.

The retired Jamaican-born athlete won a silver medal for Great Britain at the Beijing Olympics in August 2008.

He switched allegiances to Team GB in 2006 after emigrating to the UK.

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness tweeted: “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”

British sprint legend Linford Christie is among the first to pay tribute to Mason, writing on Twitter: “Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day.. R I P Germaine . Never forgotten.”

Germaine Mason Mason in a picture from his Instagram account

#Bikelife #Celfie #Up! A post shared by Germaine (@germainemason) on Aug 8, 2014 at 10:05am PDT

