Tech Hunters: The Birth Of The TV Revolution

This was the TV that started it all.

06/06/2017 09:12
Thomas Tamblyn Technology editor, HuffPost UK

Television has, probably more than any other medium, changed the human race beyond all recognition.

It fundamentally changed the way we socialise with each other, re-wrote our Saturday evenings and has become one of the the social activities of the last century.

Steve Marcus / Reuters

Televisions today boast millions of pixels capable of displaying moving images at a level of detail that can trick the eye.

The next generation of TVs might be getting bigger but they’re also getting thinner with some screens now thinner than a pencil.

Yet when the TV revolution kicked off there were no pixels, or Google Chromecasts. There was the Bush TV22.

Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images

More a piece of furniture than a TV, the Bush TV22 was housed within an ornate handmade wooden box and was the first mass market TV for the average consumer.

At the time it was considered a truly next-generation piece of technology and so would have cost £35 in local money or £800 by today’s standards.

To discover just how much of an icon the Bush TV22 really was, Tech Hunters are going right back to where it all began.

