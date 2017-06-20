Wearable technology isn’t a recent invention, in fact long before Apple was even making MacBooks, Casio was giving the world its first taste of a wearable gadget that did more than tell the time. Casio’s calculator watch signalled the birth of wearable technology, demonstrating that silicon could finally be miniaturised to the point at which it could even fit on your wrist.

Getty Images via Getty Images

Soon after the calculator watch Casio started a wave of experiments including a watch that could be your TV remote, another that could play MP3 files and even one that contained its very own dictaphone. If you could miniaturise it, Casio would turn it into a watch. Of course as computing became more powerful it became clear that for a wearable to survive it would need to start doing a lot more than simply performing sums on your wrist.

Eriko Sugita / Reuters

The 90s and early 00s were a quiet time for the wearable gadget while huge tech companies like Apple instead focused on creating the most advanced portable music players like the iPod. It wouldn’t be until some years later that both companies were able to miniaturise their hardware enough that it could finally start functioning in a wearable form factor.

Steve Marcus / Reuters

To see if it's possible to upgrade the first smart watch, the team from Tech Hunters have taken Casio's classic calculator watch and given it an overhaul.