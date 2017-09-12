US Senator Ted Cruz was trending on Monday night, for all the wrong reasons.

While Americans were commemorating the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, Cruz, or whoever had access to his Twitter account “liked” a hardcore porn video.

Not surprisingly, the endorsement did not go unnoticed with Twitter users quick to make fun of the irony of the Christian politician appearing to like adult material.

“Who knew Ted Cruz was a Porn Again Christian,” one commenter wrote.

The clip, which appeared in Cruz’s likes, was from an account called “Sexuall Posts” and contained a 2:20 segment of a video from the adult video website Reality Kings. The account that posted the video promised “Full-Length HD Porn Posted Every Day”.