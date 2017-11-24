Travelling with small children can be stressful at the best of times and losing something along the way can be catastrophic. Especially when said item is your four-year-old child’s favourite teddy bear. This is what happened to Donna Cuthbertson and her daughter Summer, who were travelling home to Orkney from Edinburgh airport on Monday 20 November, when they misplaced the treasured toy.

When they got home Cuthbertson posted a plea on Facebook explaining that Summer removed Teddy from her bag as they were going through security and then forgot to put him back. Luckily for the Scottish family, the social media post caught the attention of some Loganair cabin crew prepared to go above and beyond for Summer. Air steward Kirsty Walter orchestrated the rescue mission, along with the help of pilot Russell Wheatley who flew the 200 miles to Kirkwall arrivals in Orkney.

But they didn’t stop there, they decided they would give him some TLC (teddy loving care) along the way. Teddy was given his own seat, a set of pilot wings to wear, and even a complimentary Tunnock’s caramel wafer. He also got a private visit to the cockpit to meet the rest of the onboard staff and take a selfie.

Cuthbertson said of Walter’s efforts: “She’s a credit to your company. If you do an employee of the month she definitely should win! “Summer has a friend for life now.” Of course Summer was “delighted to be reunited with her beloved Teddy” and donned an adorable tartan dress for the moment.

Lots of people have said they are impressed with the level of commitment the staff had shown to their young customer.

Very well done, above and beyond, service that provides more than just the bear necessities.... — Mark Stuart (@mrhstuart) November 23, 2017

Geniois! All teddy needs now is a wee 🥃 & he’s be in teddy heaven — Douglas Clement (@FifeAmbassadors) November 24, 2017

Fine show @FlyLoganair ! Another terrific example of how wonderful and caring the Scots truly are. And a tip 'o me cap to Miss Kirsty Walter as well! — Williams Photography (@billnoesges) November 23, 2017

This made me 😊 - makes a change for a nice story in the news! Well done, Kirsty, going above and beyond! If ever I fly up to Scotland, I'll use Logan Air, because you show you care 👍 #CaptainBear flying #TeddyAir 😊 — Fiona Anderson (@FionaLegal) November 23, 2017