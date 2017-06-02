A teenager has won a spot at one of the world’s best universities after writing about how much she loves pizza.
When filling in her application for Yale University, Tennessee high school student Carolina Williams was asked to: “Write about something you love to do.”
But rather than write about her favourite hobbies or sports, the 18-year-old penned a 200-word essay about her passion for Papa John’s Pizza.
“When the delivery person rings my doorbell, I instantly morph into one of Pavlov’s dogs, salivating to the sound that signals the arrival of the cheesy, circular glory,” she wrote.
“It smells like celebration, as I love to rejoice a happy occasion by calling Papa John’s for my favourite food.”
Williams told local newspaper the Tennessean: “Honestly, I thought I should go with the first thing that popped in my head. It was completely genuine.”
But even the teen was surprised to receive an acceptance letter from the top Connecticut college - along with a personal letter from the admissions officer.
It read: “As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application.”
However, as the schoolgirl ranked in the top 10 students in her graduating class and was part of the National Honours System, her love of the cheesy stuff was probably not completely responsible for her success.
But Williams tweeted Papa John’s to thank her for helping to get her into Yale anyway.
Despite winning a place at the top university, the teen has chosen to study business at Auburn University in September, saying it feels like “a better fit”.
Wonder what that application form looked like...