Teens Are Likely To Eat More Junk Food After Watching TV Ads

Teens who watch more than three hours of commercial TV a day are likely to eat more junk food snacks than their peers, according to a report by Cancer Research UK.

The report, based on a YouGov survey, involved 3,348 young people (aged 11-19) in the UK being questioned on their TV viewing habits and diet.

When teens watched TV without adverts, researchers found no link between screen time and likelihood of eating more junk food.

They concluded that this suggests the adverts on commercial TV may be driving youngsters to snack on more unhealthy food.

“This is the strongest evidence yet that junk food adverts could increase how much teens choose to eat,” said the study’s lead author Dr Jyotsna Vohra.

“We’re not claiming that every teenager who watches commercial TV will gorge on junk food, but this research suggests there is a strong association between advertisements and eating habits.”