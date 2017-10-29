A 16-year-old boy has died after he was believed to have taken ecstasy-type tablets at a Halloween rave.

North Wales Police and the Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board issued a warning after the teenager died from a suspected drugs overdose in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boy, who has not been named, is believed to have taken tablets which were pink and squared shaped with the Rolls Royce symbol on while at the event in Gwytherin, near Abergele, Conwy.