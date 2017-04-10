A teenager has given us all a lesson in how to respond when a guy keeps asking for nude pictures.
Jacquie Ross, 16, was texting her friend Michael about prom outfits when he asked to see a photo of her dress.
Jacquie had just gotten out the shower and applied a face mask, so she joked that she was “not fit for being seen”.
When Michael asked why, she jokingly sent him a photo of her green face.
But that’s when things got out of hand.
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Jacquie explained that the photo of herself in the face mask was not meant to be remotely suggestive.
“I sent him a picture of the face mask, not even considering how you could see my shoulders,” she said.
Nevertheless Michael asked to see what was below the photo.
Jacquie responded by sending a photo of herself in a towel, giving Michael the finger.
But that didn’t stop him from asking for nude pics again...
And again....
And again.
In a stroke of comedic genius, Jacquie layered up the towels and continued to stand her ground.
When Michael demanded a photo without towels, she found another way to cover herself.
Jacquie put all the texts on Tumblr, where her post has received more than 100,000 notes.
Jacquie, we salute you.