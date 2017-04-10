A teenager has given us all a lesson in how to respond when a guy keeps asking for nude pictures.

Jacquie Ross, 16, was texting her friend Michael about prom outfits when he asked to see a photo of her dress.

Jacquie had just gotten out the shower and applied a face mask, so she joked that she was “not fit for being seen”.

When Michael asked why, she jokingly sent him a photo of her green face.

But that’s when things got out of hand.