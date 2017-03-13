A teenager has melted hearts around the world by running 5.5 miles (8.8K) to ask his cross-country teammate to be his prom date.

Joran Fuller ran a very specific route in order to ‘prompose’ to Claire Short.

He tracked his run using an app and later sent the image to Short, which clearly spelled out “Prom?”.

Needless to say Short was pretty impressed by the gesture and posted about it on Twitter, where it has since been liked more than 111,000 times.