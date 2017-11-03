Teen Shares Emotional Letter Mum Wrote Her Before She Died To Remind You To Appreciate Your Parents

Hannah Summers and her mum, Peggy

A teenager has reminded us all to appreciate our parents more by sharing a letter her mum wrote her before she died. Hannah Summers, from Indiana, shared the emotional letter on Wednesday, saying: “Please hug your parents a little closer and never take them for granted because you never know when you could lose them.” The 18-year-old’s mum, Peggy, died on Tuesday after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer last summer. Peggy wrote letters for Hannah and each of her siblings in June, before undergoing surgery.

before my mom passed she wrote us all letters. this is mine. please hug your parents a little closer and never take them for granted because you never know when you could lose them. I love you momma. 💗 pic.twitter.com/e2TZtg92bK November 1, 2017

Peggy began her letter by telling Hannah: “If you are reading this then the surgery did not go well.” “Please don’t be mad, bad things happen in life and we have to learn to deal with it no matter how much it hurts,” she wrote. “Remember that I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been.” Hannah said reading the words for the first time was an emotional experience. “It was so hard to read, but at the same time it brought me so much comfort,” she told HuffPost UK. “I don’t think anything else could be more perfect to show the type of person my mum was - always worried about others before herself and such a great mother to all of us kids.”

Hannah Summers

Towards the end of her letter, Peggy left a message for her potential future grandchildren. “If you have kids someday make sure they know how much I love them and wanted to be there to see them,” she wrote. “You are going to do great in life and I will be smiling with you through all the important moments.”

Hannah Summers