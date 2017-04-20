Teen Told Her Crush She Liked Him Through Genius Spotify Playlist

If you don’t know how to tell your crush you’re into them, take inspiration from 17-year-old Hannah Woodley.

The teenager, from Ohio, created a unique Spotify playlist in order to share her feelings.

She carefully chose tracks so their titles, when read together, formed the sentence: “I kinda like you and I wanted to tell you you might not feel the same and that is okay, but I thought you should know if you don’t feel it I still wannabe friends.”

She finished the playlist with “I am corny”, just to keep things light.

Hannah Woodley/Twitter

Much to her surprise, her tweet of the playlist was soon liked more than 396,000 times with many people saying they’d been inspired to make their own Spotify playlists.

@hanwoodley I made a playlist for my crush too<3 pic.twitter.com/UVJZ94Usjm — zahra (@ZAHRADICAL_) April 18, 2017

In a later tweet, Woodley confirmed her crush had received her not-so-subtle message, adding: “They like me back so it’s all good.”

We love a happy ending.

