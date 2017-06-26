Theme park visitors have captured the incredible moment a quick-thinking crowd saved the life of a teenager who fell from a rollercoaster in New York.

The dramatic footage, taken at Six Flags Amusement Park on Saturday, shows a terrified girl desperately hanging from the cable ride before falling around 25 feet into the arms of heroic onlookers.

“They’ll catch you, they’ll catch you honey,” one man can be heard shouting to the girl in the video. “Go ahead.”

As the 14-year-old girl plunges through the trees safely into the arms of the awaiting men and women, the crowd breaks into relieved cheers and whoops.

The youngster, who has not been named but is originally from Delaware, was then carried away for medical attention.

She is believed to have spent more than a minute hanging from the ride before she was rescued.

Loren Lent/ CBS An onlooker captured the terrifying moment a teen fell 25 feet from a rollercoaster ride in New York

According to reports, she is now in a stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

One of the rescuers, Matthew Howard Sr, was leaving the theme park when he heard the teen screaming for help.

Howard, who had to be treated for a minor back injury after catching the girl, told Sky News: “I couldn’t let that little girl die.

“No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn’t stand by and watch.”

It is not yet clear how the teen fell from the ride.

A spokesperson for the park said: “There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed.