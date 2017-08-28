Teenager Dies At Reading Festival

Emergency services were called to a tent in the campsite shortly before 2am this morning (28/8), where a 17-year-old boy was sadly pronounced deceased.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the boy’s next of kin have been informed.

Reading Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendent Rory Freeman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man.

“There is no cause for concern for surrounding festival-goers. I would like to thank nearby campers for their co-operation whilst we are in attendance.