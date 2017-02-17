According to 2011 data, Havant is home to four of the top 10 most deprived Lower Super Output Areas (LSOA) nationally. LSOAs are geographic areas used to report statistics.

At the other end of the scale, a whopping 70.3% of young people in Wimbledon, south London, send off applications.

Guardian analysis of 2013 figures found that only 1.5% of the population of Wimbledon is made up by benefit claimants - much lower than the 3.8% UK average.

Education experts have called for more support and summer schools for clever students in low application areas to combat this attainment gap.