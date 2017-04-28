But GCSE student Emma Jameson say the changes are pushing pupils to the edge.

Under major reforms set to be introduced in August, pupils will no longer receive traditional A*- G grades. Instead, exams will be marked from nine to one, with nine considered a higher grade than the current A*.

A teenager’s passionate post about how the government’s new GCSE grading system has put so much pressure on students they are “crying in the toilets” and “breaking down in the middle of a lesson” has gone viral.

According to the teen, she has been expected to memorise two books, a play and 15 poems for her English literature exam, while the GCSE maths course now covers A Level material.

“In fact, the standards have increased so drastically, that the 2nd set in our school that would be achieving B-A grades are now being moved onto foundation tier for the new system (in which the highest grade possible is equivalent to a C) just to have a shot at passing the exam,” Jameson wrote on Facebook.

“At school, we are not taught about our subject or inspired to learn, we are informed of what examiners want to hear. It is a test of memory if nothing else.