    17/09/2017 18:15 BST | Updated 17/09/2017 18:20 BST

    London Fashion Week: Temperley London's Beauty Look Will Make You Long For An Extended Summer

    Headties and sunnies ahoy!

    Temperley London’s SS18 show at London Fashion Week was everything we expected and more.  

    The collection read like a colourful summer spent somewhere far, far away from the blustering UK. The beauty look, in particular, made us long for a spot on that trip. 

    Empics Entertainment
    Empics Entertainment

    From the bold lip, to the highlight on the cheekbones and the head ties some of the models were donning, the detailing was truly lust-worthy. 

    Empics Entertainment
    Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images
    Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images

    As for the SS18 collection itself, print ruled the roost, but silks and diamanté had their moments. 

    Frills and plunging necklines in delicate hues were also in abundance. 

    Empics Entertainment
    Empics Entertainment

    Temperley’s spring/summer take is suitably accessible, while simultaneously flirting with luxury

    Empics Entertainment

    You can tell a lot about a show - a brand, even - by its front row. But when all the rows read like a who’s who of British fashion, film and media, you know that brand’s legit.

    Notable faces on Temperley’s FROW included Olga Kurylenko, Claudia Winkleman, Pixie Lott, Amber Le Bon, Jasmine Guinness and renowned photographer Greg Williams.

    Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    Olga Kurylenko at Temperley London.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Claudia Winkleman.
    Empics Entertainment
    Pixie Lott and Amber Le Bon.

    It was also fun to spot Charlotte Tilbury rushing off backstage, her dedicated squad right behind her as they hauled bags of makeup. 

    Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    Alice Temperley with Charlotte Tilbury.

    After the show, friends of the brand snuck backstage to say hello. 

    Empics Entertainment
    Jasmine Guinness.
    Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    Olga Kurylenko with Greg Williams.

    Also in attendance were sets of industry-families along with their well-dressed heirs - which meant their were too many cute kids in couture in one room.

    We’re willing to bet Temperley London’s SS18 collection would make great vintage items by the time they’re old enough to sport them. 

    Can you say ‘fabulous?’

    Conversations