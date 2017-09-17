Temperley London’s SS18 show at London Fashion Week was everything we expected and more. The collection read like a colourful summer spent somewhere far, far away from the blustering UK. The beauty look, in particular, made us long for a spot on that trip.

Empics Entertainment

Empics Entertainment

From the bold lip, to the highlight on the cheekbones and the head ties some of the models were donning, the detailing was truly lust-worthy.

Empics Entertainment

Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images

As for the SS18 collection itself, print ruled the roost, but silks and diamanté had their moments. Frills and plunging necklines in delicate hues were also in abundance.

Empics Entertainment

Empics Entertainment

Temperley’s spring/summer take is suitably accessible, while simultaneously flirting with luxury.

Empics Entertainment

You can tell a lot about a show - a brand, even - by its front row. But when all the rows read like a who’s who of British fashion, film and media, you know that brand’s legit.



Notable faces on Temperley’s FROW included Olga Kurylenko, Claudia Winkleman, Pixie Lott, Amber Le Bon, Jasmine Guinness and renowned photographer Greg Williams.

Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images Olga Kurylenko at Temperley London.

PA Wire/PA Images Claudia Winkleman.

Empics Entertainment Pixie Lott and Amber Le Bon.

It was also fun to spot Charlotte Tilbury rushing off backstage, her dedicated squad right behind her as they hauled bags of makeup.

Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images Alice Temperley with Charlotte Tilbury.

After the show, friends of the brand snuck backstage to say hello.

Empics Entertainment Jasmine Guinness.

Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images Olga Kurylenko with Greg Williams.