Ten Two-Year Wonders Who Became MPs In 2015 And Have Now Lost Their Seats

Two years is a very long time in politics.

Since 2015, the landscape has changed beyond recognition and the future of the country and its party leaders is more uncertain than ever.

MPs elected for the first time two years ago have faced a tumultuous period, with seven party leaders quitting (three of them UKIP) and the most significant referendum in a generation.

But for many of those who expected to serve a full five years on the Commons benches, it’s over before it barely began.

Here’s 10 from the Class of 2015 who were handed their very public P45 last night - and one more who didn’t even get to clock up two years’ service.

1. Tania Mathias

Conservative, Twickenham

Ousted by: Lib Dems

The former ophthalmologist risked the ire of her 66% pro-Remain constituency by voting to trigger Article 50 in line with her party whip and paid the price at the hands of Lib Dem stalwart Vince Cable.

2. John Nicolson

SNP, East Dunbartonshire

Ousted by: Lib Dems

Ex-Scottish television presenter and SNP spokesman for culture, media and sport was beaten comprehensively into second place by Jo Swinson, the former Lib Dem coalition government minister. Tim Farron’s party had been hopeful of taking the seat back throughout the campaign.

3. Flick Drummond

Conservative, Portsmouth South

Ousted by: Labour

One of the most unlikely gains of the night came in Portsmouth South, where Stephan Morgan took the port city seat for Labour for the first time ever.