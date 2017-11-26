Britons Among 40 Injured As Tenerife Nightclub Floor Collapses

The floor of a nightclub has collapsed in Tenerife, injuring 40 people including a number of British nationals.

Emergency services said two of those hurt suffered serious injuries, including broken legs and ankles, after clubbers plunged “about one storey” into the basement of the Butterfly Disco Pub in the Playa de las Americas area.

A hole of approximately four square metres (43 square foot) opened in the floor.

British people are believed to have been among those caught up in the incident on the island early on Sunday morning, although the number left injured and the natures of their injuries are not yet clear.

The number of casualties rose from 22 to 40 as it emerged that 18 had made their own way to hospitals.