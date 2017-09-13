The cast and crew of ‘Hollyoaks’ have paid tribute to one of the show’s former stars, Terence Harvey, who has died. The actor played Texas and India Longford’s wealthy grandfather Alistair in the show from 2004 to 2010.

Rex Terence Harvey

Taking to Twitter on the official Hollyoaks page, executive producer Bryan Kirkwood, wrote: “It’s with sadness we share the news that friend of Hollyoaks, Terence Harvey, has died. “Along with many other roles on TV over the years, Terence played Alistair Longford on Hollyoaks, the grandfather of Texas and India, and Cindy’s millionaire second husband. Hollyoaks sends our love and condolences to Terence’s family.”

RIP Terence Harvey, who played Alistair Longford, a fantastic actor and friend of #Hollyoaks… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5XtyH66QOr — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) September 12, 2017

Director Steve Hughes has also paid tribute, writing: “Sad to hear about the death of character actor Terence Harvey. He starred in the last ep of Doctors I did in 2009. Great actor. Lovely man.”

Sad to hear about the death of character actor Terence Harvey. He starred in the last ep of Doctors I did in 2009. Great actor. Lovely man. pic.twitter.com/GAyxdCQz5y — Steve Hughes (@moviegoblin) September 10, 2017

The actor was involved in some memorable storylines during his time playing millionaire Alistair on the show. One of the most dramatic was when scheming Cindy Cunningham, played by Stephanie Waring, plotted to get her hands on his money.

Channel 4

They eventually got hitched and headed off on their honeymoon, but she returned alone with a tall story of how her new husband had died in mysterious circumstances during the holiday in the Alps. Following news of his death, Stephanie took to Twitter to pay her respects, tweeting: “Such a sad loss R.I.P Terence.”

Such a sad loss R.I.P Terence ❤ https://t.co/vXVf5GjNhp — Stephanie Waring (@Steph_Waring) September 12, 2017

As well as ‘Hollyoaks’, Terence appeared in many other well-known TV shows including ‘EastEnders’, ‘Holby City’, ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Waterloo Road’, ‘Bad Girls’ and ‘Waking The Dead’. He also made several appearances on the big screen, including roles in ‘Basic Instinct 2’, ‘From Hell’ and alongside Rowan Atkinson in 2003’s ‘Johnny English’

Rex Terence starred alongside Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct 2'.

His last acting role was in this year’s ‘Viceroy’s House’, sharing the big screen with Hugh Bonneville, Michael Gambon and Gillian Anderson.