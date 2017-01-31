Platt argues that current rules mean that parents could be criminalised for keeping sick children off school.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I asked parents whether their child’s illness has been asked as ‘unauthorised absence’ because they cannot produce a GP’s letter, and hundreds responded.”

He said he has been told many schools will demand a doctor’s note if a child is off sick, so if they’re unable to get the note, the absence will be recorded as “unauthorised”.

Platt added: “You can’t drag a parent to court because their child is sick”.