While other people think that the major milestones in adulthood include getting a mortgage and locking down a spouse, you know that the biggest marker of success is managing to keep a plant alive for longer than six weeks.

Despite what everyone else says, those potted nightmares exist purely to get soil all over our house and then plague us with guilt when they die prematurely.

So in celebration of National Gardening Week (10-16 April) we’re looking at the 12 things all terrible plant parents know to be true.

1. Buying plants to teach yourself how to care for something other than yourself.