This Terrifying Giant Mech Isn't Hollywood Special Effects, It's Real

Meet Method-2 a vast hulking “mech” and one that, according to its creators, is a world first.

This vast robot is the brainchild of designer Vitaly Bulgarov and South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology .

After revealing the giant robot to the world via a Facebook video, Bulgarov has had to come out and actually confirm that the robot is in fact real, and not just some very very clever CGI.

Method-2 weighs a staggering 1.6 tonnes and soars to over 13 feet in height thanks to two enormous legs which allow it to walk.

The arms are then controlled by the pilot using an innovative copycat system which replicates the arm movements the pilot is making in real-time.

While it doesn’t have the grace and speed of the mechanised we’ve become used to in films like Pacific Rim, Method-2 is impressive nevertheless.

Bulgarov’s design work has covered video games to movies with his most recent project being the Hollywood blockbuster Ghost in the Shell which is expected in cinemas later this year.

According to Hankook Mirae Technology, Method-2 isn’t just a toy for showing off.

While the legs are admittedly not ideal, the company has told CNN that the top half of the body is being attached to a wheeled version which is then scheduled for testing in the Fukushima disaster area.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Method II Stand wait before preview at lab in Gunpo, South Korea. The Future Technology, a company based in Seoul South Korea, has begun testing their 4 m tall, 1.5 ton manned robot dubbed Method-2. Method-2 also bears a striking resemblance to Avatars MK-6 Amplified Mobility Platform which amplifies the users articulation. Unlike MK6, the Method-1 is not equipped with heavy artillery. No word yet as to whether it will have military applications. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view.) Testing the South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Method II Stand wait before preview at lab in Gunpo, South Korea. The Future Technology, a company based in Seoul South Korea, has begun testing their 4 m tall, 1.5 ton manned robot dubbed Method-2. Method-2 also bears a striking resemblance to Avatars MK-6 Amplified Mobility Platform which amplifies the users articulation. Unlike MK6, the Method-1 is not equipped with heavy artillery. No word yet as to whether it will have military applications. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images GUNPO, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 27: Testing South Korea's manned walking robot 'Method-2' projects by Korea Future Technology on December 27, 2016 in Gunpo, South Korea. Seoul-based robotics company Korea Future Technology has built a robot named Method-2, which can be controlled by a human pilot by using arm gestures. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)