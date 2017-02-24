Tesco Stops Customers Purchasing £200 Worth Of Food For The Homeless

Tesco has apologised to two customers who say they were stopped from buying food for the needy and homeless.
Peter Chamberlain and Michael Taub, a Jewish faith leader, said they were challenged by shop workers in Brent, north west London, as they loaded a trolley with tinned goods.
The pair were purchasing large quantities of food for the Saint Laurence’s Larder charity, which provides supplies for those in need.
“They refused to sell or serve us, stating we were buying too much,” Taub wrote on Facebook.
When asked about the situation on Friday, Tesco said it was hoping to speak to both of its customers to find a solution.
“We’re looking to reach out to them,” a spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK.
The firm said in a statement: “We do have to ensure there are products available for everyone, so our colleagues use their discretion when customers are buying in bulk.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused for Mr Chamberlain on this occasion.
“We are looking into whether St Laurence’s Larder could benefit from our Community Food Connection programme, which links our stores with local charities and community groups to supply them with good quality surplus food.”