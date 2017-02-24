Tesco Stops Customers Purchasing £200 Worth Of Food For The Homeless

Tesco has apologised to two customers who say they were stopped from buying food for the needy and homeless.

Peter Chamberlain and Michael Taub, a Jewish faith leader, said they were challenged by shop workers in Brent, north west London, as they loaded a trolley with tinned goods.

The pair were purchasing large quantities of food for the Saint Laurence’s Larder charity, which provides supplies for those in need.

“They refused to sell or serve us, stating we were buying too much,” Taub wrote on Facebook.