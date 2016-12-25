NEWS

Boxing Day Sales 2016: Tesco Deals, Argos, Sainsburys, Asda Offers

This year’s shopping bonanza has already begun.

25/12/2016 10:29
Reporter The Huffington Post UK
Danny Lawson/PA Archive

Retailers including Tesco, Argos, Halfords, Homebase, and Matalan are preparing to offer customers massive savings as part of the Boxing Day sales.

Although kicking off officially at midnight on Monday 26 December - some retailers have begun their sales even earlier, meaning you can begin shopping right now.

So this is time to grab yourself an astonishing bargain on gizmos, gadgets, and essential home appliances.

Last year an estimate 22 million Britons braved the Boxing Day sales.

Tesco deals

Tesco has kicked off Boxing Day in spectacular style and below are some of the very best deals available at the retailer’s stores and online

Electricals

Dyson DC39 Multifloor Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner now £189.00, saving £130

Philips Airfryer Black now £69.00, saving £80

NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Jovia Manual Coffee Machine by De’Longhi now £29.00, saving £60.50

Sharp 43 Inch LC-43CFE6131K Smart Full HD 1080p LED TV with Freeview HD now £219.00, saving £30

Other

Pyrex 9 Piece Prep Cook & Store Set at just £30.00

Tefal Non Stick Riveted 2pk Frying Pans (20/28cm) at just £17.50

Russell Hobbs Henley Kettle at just £14.50

Tesco opening times on Boxing Day this year

Most stores will be open between 9am and 6pm. Tesco Express stores will open from 8am to 10pm. Northern Ireland Extra and Superstores are open from 10am to 6pm. Use the store finder to find out your local branch’s opening times.

Other stores’ opening times on Boxing Day 2016

Some branches will vary as to when they’ll be admitting shoppers, so do click on the blue links and check local store finders to be sure.

And remember, if you can’t bear the crush, check out the online sales, which historically tend to kick off earlier.  

Argos

Argos stores are planning to operate standard opening times of 9am - 5.30pm - but be sure to check your local branch before setting off.

Asda

All UK stores will be open but operating reduced hours, with most stores opening from 9am to 6pm. Use the store finder to check your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

The majority of UK-wide stores will be open, but reduced opening hours may be in place. Many will open from 9am until 6pm, but check details for your your local store here.

Selfridges

London: 9am – 9pm 

Birmingham: 8am -  9pm 

Manchester, Exchange Square: 8am - 8pm 

Manchester, Trafford: 8am - 9pm 

Marks & Spencer

Store specific, with variations for Simply Food shops.

John Lewis

Closed.  

Debenhams

7am - 10pm  

House of Fraser

7am - 9pm  

Next

9.30am - 6pm  

Harvey Nichols

10am 8pm

Harrods

10am to 9pm  

Primark 

8.30am - 9pm 

Topshop and Topman

9am - 10pm 

GAP

8am -10pm

MORE BOXING DAY

More:

Uk News Tesco Boxing Day Argos
Suggest a correction
Comments
Boxing Day Sales 2016: Tesco Deals, Argos, Sainsburys, Asda Offers

CONVERSATIONS