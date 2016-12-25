Danny Lawson/PA Archive

Retailers including Tesco, Argos, Halfords, Homebase, and Matalan are preparing to offer customers massive savings as part of the Boxing Day sales.

Although kicking off officially at midnight on Monday 26 December - some retailers have begun their sales even earlier, meaning you can begin shopping right now.

So this is time to grab yourself an astonishing bargain on gizmos, gadgets, and essential home appliances.

Last year an estimate 22 million Britons braved the Boxing Day sales. Tesco deals Tesco has kicked off Boxing Day in spectacular style and below are some of the very best deals available at the retailer’s stores and online.

Electricals

Dyson DC39 Multifloor Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner now £189.00, saving £130

Philips Airfryer Black now £69.00, saving £80

NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Jovia Manual Coffee Machine by De’Longhi now £29.00, saving £60.50

Sharp 43 Inch LC-43CFE6131K Smart Full HD 1080p LED TV with Freeview HD now £219.00, saving £30

Other

Pyrex 9 Piece Prep Cook & Store Set at just £30.00

Tefal Non Stick Riveted 2pk Frying Pans (20/28cm) at just £17.50

Russell Hobbs Henley Kettle at just £14.50 Tesco opening times on Boxing Day this year Most stores will be open between 9am and 6pm. Tesco Express stores will open from 8am to 10pm. Northern Ireland Extra and Superstores are open from 10am to 6pm. Use the store finder to find out your local branch’s opening times. Other stores’ opening times on Boxing Day 2016 Some branches will vary as to when they’ll be admitting shoppers, so do click on the blue links and check local store finders to be sure.

And remember, if you can’t bear the crush, check out the online sales, which historically tend to kick off earlier. Argos Argos stores are planning to operate standard opening times of 9am - 5.30pm - but be sure to check your local branch before setting off. Asda All UK stores will be open but operating reduced hours, with most stores opening from 9am to 6pm. Use the store finder to check your local branch. Sainsbury’s The majority of UK-wide stores will be open, but reduced opening hours may be in place. Many will open from 9am until 6pm, but check details for your your local store here. Selfridges London: 9am – 9pm

Birmingham: 8am - 9pm

Manchester, Exchange Square: 8am - 8pm