Tesco Recalls Multiple Items Including Chocolate, Toys And Quorn Products

Tesco is recalling a number of products - from chocolate bars potentially containing Salmonella to pastry slices which may contain glass.

The supermarket has listed a number of recalls on its website, including food items, pens and children’s toys, with instructions on what to do if you’ve purchased any of them.

Here are the products you need to keep an eye out for:

1. Galaxy Milk (4x42g) Multipack Bars

Mars Chocolate UK announced the voluntary recall of the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella. The original recall occurred on 9 June on a small number of products, which means most affected products may have now been recalled.

Batch codes: 719G1SLO00, 719G2SLO00

Best before: 06/05/2018

What you should do

Do not consume the product. Return affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

2. Maltesers Teasers (35g) Bar

Mars Chocolate UK announced the voluntary recall of the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella. The original recall occurred on 9 June on a small number of products, which means most affected products may have now been recalled.

Batch codes: 720C1SLO00, 720D2SLO00

Best before: 13/05/2018

What you should do

Do not consume the product. Return affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

3. Galaxy Counters (112g) Pouch - Ireland Only

Mars Ireland has announced the voluntary recall of the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella. The original recall occurred on 9 June on a small number of products, which means most affected products may have now been recalled.

Batch codes: 720B1SLO00, 720C1SLO00

Best before: 13/05/2018

What you should do

Please do not consume the product. Return affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

4. Peter’s Premier Slices

As a precautionary measure, Peter’s are recalling affected date codes from customers due to possible glass contamination.

Products affected

Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Barcode: 5011187104295 / Use by: 20 August 2017

Peter’s Premier Cheesy Bean Slice

Barcode: 5011187104103 / Use by: 20 August 2017

Peter’s Premier Steak Slice

Barcode: 5011187104318 / Use by: 20 August 2017

What you should do

Do not consume affected date codes of these products. Return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

5. Tesco Creamy Leek & Bacon Cooking Sauce 470g

Tesco has identified a manufacturing fault affecting a single batch of its Creamy Leek & Bacon Cooking Sauce 470g. The single batch may contain egg which is not declared on the label, meaning the product is a risk to customers intolerant or allergic to egg.

Best Before End: July 2018 / Batch code: 7031

As a precautionary measure, Tesco is recalling the affected date code from customers. No other Tesco products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Do not consume the affected date code of this product if you are intolerant or allergic to egg. Return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

6. Macsween of Edinburgh - Haggis and Black Pudding

Routine testing has detected high water activity in a limited number of the above products which raises concerns about the company’s procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum.

Clostridium botulinum has not been detected in any product and this action is purely a precautionary measure.

Products affected

Macsween of Edinburgh Haggis

Macsween of Edinburgh Vegetarian Haggis

Macsween of Edinburgh Black Pudding

Macsween of Edinburgh In a Hurry – Haggis, Black Pudding and Vegetarian Haggis

Macsween of Edinburgh Delicious Every Day Haggis Gluten Free 454g

Macsween of Edinburgh Haggis Canapes

Macsween of Edinburgh 3 Bird Haggis

All with use by dates up to and including 18/08/2017. No other products or date codes are affected by this issue.

What you should do

Return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

7. Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint Protein Bar (68g)

Clif Bar & Company has identified that a single batch of Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint Protein Bar may contain undeclared peanuts and tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

As a precautionary measure, Clif Bar & Company are recalling the affected date code (Best Before End: 05 APR 16 – 23 APR 18) from customers allergic or intolerant to the undeclared allergens. No other Clif products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Do not consume the affected date code of this product if you are allergic or intolerant to the undeclared allergens. Return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

8. Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages (180g)

This product is being recalled as it contains milk and barley, which are not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.

For anyone with an allergy to milk or barley gluten, this makes the product unsuitable and should be avoided.

As a precautionary measure, Quorn are recalling the affected date code (Use By Date: 07/06/17) from customers. No other Quorn products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Please do not consume the product. Return affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

9. Uncle Joe’s Liquorice & Aniseed Extra Strong Mints (35g)

Best Before End 30/06/2018 – Lot code: TC16015

William Santus & Co. Ltd has identified a manufacturing fault affecting a single batch of product that may contain small pieces of metal.

As a precautionary measure, William Santus & Co. Ltd are recalling an affected date and lot code from customers. No other Uncle Joe’s branded products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Please do not consume. Return affected products to the following address to receive a replacement and reimbursement of any postage. Alternatively, please return to store where a full refund will be given.

10. Lipstick Pens 2PK + Lollipop Pens 4PK

Model #: MF986479 / Model #: MF986829

Amscan International Ltd has advised that the caps on both pens do not comply with the required safety standards and as such may pose an asphyxiation hazard if swallowed accidentally. There have been no reports of injuries with either of these products.

As a precautionary measure, Amscan International Ltd are recalling affected pens from customers. No other Amscan products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Please stop using this product. Please return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

11. Lindt Excellence Dark Extra Fine Easter Shell Egg (220g) + Lindt Lindor Strawberries & Cream Shell Egg (285g)

Best Before End October 2017 / Batch code: LS7018

Best Before End July 2017 / Batch code: LS6334

Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Limited has identified a packing error whereby the wrong eggs have been packed in the wrong outer box. As a result, the allergen labelling is inaccurate and the products are a risk to consumers who are allergic or intolerant to barley.

As a precautionary measure, Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Limited are recalling affected date codes from customers.

What you should do

Do not consume affected date codes of this product. Return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

12. Tesco Oriental Chicken Chow Mein

Tesco has been made aware by its supplier that, due to a manufacturing error, Tesco Chicken Curry has mistakenly been packed in Tesco Oriental Kitchen Chicken Chow Mein packaging.

The Chicken Curry contains, milk, egg, mustard and sesame and, as such, product packed as Chicken Chow Mein will have the incorrect allergen information on the packaging.

Pack size: 400g

Use By Date: 19/03/17

Batch Code: L069F

As a precautionary measure Tesco is recalling the affected date code from customers. No other Oriental Kitchen Chicken Chow Mein batches or varieties are known to be affected.

What you should do

If you have bought this product please return it to store where a full refund will be given.

13. Kids II Oball Rattle

Kids II UK Limited has identified a manufacturing fault. There is a chance that small parts can release from the chamber. These small parts may pose a choking hazard for children under three years of age.

Model number: 81031

“T” date codes: T3065, T0486, T1456, T2316 and T2856.

As a precautionary measure, Kids II UK Ltd are recalling affected date codes from customers. No other Kids II UK Ltd products are known to be affected.

What you should do

If you have purchased this product please stop using it immediately and visit the website for instructions to claim a refund.

14. Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread (380g)

Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd has identified a manufacturing fault affecting six batch / date codes of Lotus Biscof Crunchy Biscuit Spread that may contain small pieces of metal.

As a precautionary measure, Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd is recalling affected batch / date codes from customers. No other product in the Lotus Bakery Spreads range is affected.

Batch code - Best Before End

7005109 – 05/02/2018

7011209 – 11/02/2018

7019109 – 19/02/2018

7030309 – 28/02/2018

7039109 – 08/03/2018

7046109 – 15/03/2018

What you should do

Please do not consume the affected batch code of this product. Please return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

15. Quorn Mince (Frozen) 300g

Quorn has identified a manufacturing fault affecting a single batch of Quorn mince (frozen) that may contain small pieces of metal.

Best Before End 31/8/18, Batch code: 136331.

As a precautionary measure, Quorn are recalling the affected batch code from customers. No other Quorn products are known to be affected.

What you should do

Please do not consume the affected batch code of this product. Please return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given.

16. Wooden Alphabet Pull-Along Toy

We have been made aware that the pull along cord on one batch code of this product may become frayed and unravel causing a potential hazard.

Recalled Batch Code: 161101

What you should do

Please check the batch code printed on the underside of the toy. If you have the recalled batch please return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

17. Covent Garden Soup Co. Skinny Goan Spiced Chicken (700g)

New Covent Garden Soup Company are recalling this product because it contains undeclared mustard. Use by all dates up to and including 19 February 2017

What you should do

Please do not consume affected date codes of this product. Return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

