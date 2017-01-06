Twitter Reacts To Tesco's 'Ban' On Shoppers Wearing Pyjamas

Following a Facebook row about whether it’s acceptable to wear pyjamas to Tesco, it’s been revealed the supermarket’s managers have permission to eject customers if they’re dressed unsuitably.
A Tesco spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK the chain has “no formal dress code” and staff are encouraged to “use their common sense” when it comes to speaking to customers.
The idea that some may think PJs are unsuitable to leave the house in isn’t going down too well with some loungewear-loving Twitter users.
Here are the 9 best reactions we’ve seen so far:
1. This person, who’s found a way to flout the rules.
2. This journalist, who wore their pyjamas to “increasingly nice” supermarkets (and didn’t get told off).
3. This person, who just cannot get down with the comeback of Juicy Couture.
4. This person, who has a very important point.
5. This person, who's also imparting some realist wisdom.
6. This fashion editor, pointing out loungewear is actually chic right now.
7. This person, reminding us to look for the best in people.
8. This person, reassuring a divided nation.
9. And this person, who just wants us all to be comfy.