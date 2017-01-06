Twitter Reacts To Tesco's 'Ban' On Shoppers Wearing Pyjamas

Following a Facebook row about whether it’s acceptable to wear pyjamas to Tesco, it’s been revealed the supermarket’s managers have permission to eject customers if they’re dressed unsuitably.

A Tesco spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK the chain has “no formal dress code” and staff are encouraged to “use their common sense” when it comes to speaking to customers.

The idea that some may think PJs are unsuitable to leave the house in isn’t going down too well with some loungewear-loving Twitter users.

Here are the 9 best reactions we’ve seen so far:

1. This person, who’s found a way to flout the rules.

With trainers on and a big coat over the top who knows what you are wearing underneath. #tescopyjamas — Jo (@josaunders) January 6, 2017

2. This journalist, who wore their pyjamas to “increasingly nice” supermarkets (and didn’t get told off).

I refuse to start this year https://t.co/VIeePcciie via @viceuk — Oobah Butler (@Oobahs) January 6, 2017

3. This person, who just cannot get down with the comeback of Juicy Couture.

Going to Tesco in your #pyjamas is better than going to Tesco in a velour tracksuit — 😇gill thomson😈 (@IamGillT) January 6, 2017

4. This person, who has a very important point.

Is UK Twitter going mad over homelessness? Cuts to vital care? Oh...no, it's...it's about 2 women going shopping in #Tesco wearing #pyjamas — Iain Bonsall (@MyNameIsntIan) January 6, 2017

5. This person, who's also imparting some realist wisdom.

I think as long as you're wearing appropriate footwear for safety reasons it shouldn't be be an issue @Tesco @sainsburys @waitrose #pyjamas — Coffee Fuelled (@_coffeefuelled) January 6, 2017

6. This fashion editor, pointing out loungewear is actually chic right now.

@voguemagazine If the former is 'Boudoir Dressing' inspired by the 20's and Coco #CHANEL, how do I describe the latter? #tescopyjamas pic.twitter.com/b3tK1aZMCr — Corinne Tuddenham-F (@LadyCDTT) January 6, 2017

7. This person, reminding us to look for the best in people.

Mayb they wore freshly laundered pjs or its all they have. Lets stop being such a judgemental nation #tesco #pyjamas #skydebate #skynews https://t.co/mLqwIGPvEV — Saheri_ (@Saheri_) January 6, 2017

8. This person, reassuring a divided nation.

Go to Tesco in your pyjamas. It's fine. — Oliver Fox (@olliefox) January 6, 2017

9. And this person, who just wants us all to be comfy.

Hiya, @Tesco. I don't think enough customers shop in their pyjamas. — Gaz Phiz (@blueboi1987) January 5, 2017

Also on HuffPost Juicy Couture X Topshop SS17 Juicy Couture X Topshop SS17 1 of 12 Logo Velour Hoodie, £160 Share this slide: Topshop