If you weren’t already impressed with what Tesla has to offer - driverless cars, voice control, and ‘ludicrous mode’ which allows 0-60mph acceleration in 2.3 seconds - then wait till you hear this.

Elon Musk has just announced that Tesla owners are able to ask their car to play a Monty Python skit during their journey.

And if you are not a ‘Life Of Brian’ fan (please explain yourself), there are plenty of other comedy sketches for you to choose from.