If you weren’t already impressed with what Tesla has to offer - driverless cars, voice control, and ‘ludicrous mode’ which allows 0-60mph acceleration in 2.3 seconds - then wait till you hear this.

Elon Musk has just announced that Tesla owners are able to ask their car to play a Monty Python skit during their journey.

And if you are not a ‘Life Of Brian’ fan (please explain yourself), there are plenty of other comedy sketches for you to choose from.

In the US, you can ask your Tesla to play any Monty Python (or other comedy) skit. Doesn't work outside US yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

The 45-year-old SpaceX CEO told his nine million followers that you just need to tap the wheel to activate the function.

He said: “Just tap the voice button on the steering wheel and say ‘play Monty Python’ or ‘navigate home’ or anything. Voice commands work pretty well.”

Just tap the voice button on the steering wheel and say "Play Monty Python" or "Navigate home" or anything. Voice commands work pretty well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

Sadly for customers around the world, in particular in the UK - the birthplace of Monty Python - the feature only works in America at the moment.

But Twitter users were quick to applaud the feature anyway.

Now I know why my wife bought a Tesla! — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) June 8, 2017

And indicate that they might be looking to invest in a new Tesla.

Heading to the tesla dealership like pic.twitter.com/GqvigeFYps — Ricardo Franco (@ricfranco) June 8, 2017

And there were those who couldn’t contain their disappointment that their car doesn’t quite live up to the Tesla.

Sorry Canadians, you need to get in line with the rest of us.